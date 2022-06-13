Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 11,250 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $84.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

