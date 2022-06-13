Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,987 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Moelis & Company worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 378,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

