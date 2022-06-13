Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 196,371 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 196,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

