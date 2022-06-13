Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 20,189 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,189 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Stitch Fix worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

SFIX stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $64.52.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

