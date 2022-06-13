Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,594 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Vroom worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vroom by 93.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 728,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vroom by 29.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vroom by 66.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 163,561 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Vroom by 32.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.30. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $41,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,868 shares of company stock worth $121,772. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

