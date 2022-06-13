Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,896 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Ribbon Communications worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.79 on Monday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.