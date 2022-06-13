Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,984 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Uniti Group worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,171,000 after acquiring an additional 184,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after buying an additional 154,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,929,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after buying an additional 148,083 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.00. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

