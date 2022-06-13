Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $261.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.62 and a 200-day moving average of $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.15 and a fifty-two week high of $344.77.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $358.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

