Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 123,730 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 7,855.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,730 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.01.

NYSE ZIM opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.40. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

