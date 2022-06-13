Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Silicom worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILC. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,074,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silicom by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silicom by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Silicom by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicom alerts:

SILC opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $228.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.79. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Silicom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.