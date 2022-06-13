Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 182,566 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,566 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Infinera worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Infinera by 98.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 52,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 608,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.22 on Monday. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

