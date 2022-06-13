Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,588 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of UI stock opened at $261.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.62 and a 200-day moving average of $275.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($1.19). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $358.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.