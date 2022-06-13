Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Viavi Solutions worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 822,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after buying an additional 494,973 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,963 shares of company stock worth $297,435 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.33 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

