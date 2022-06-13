Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 187.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Onto Innovation worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Onto Innovation by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.