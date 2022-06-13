Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 174,886 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 174,886 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of A10 Networks worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in A10 Networks by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,153 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,704 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 588,658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $8,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEN stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.94.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 4,769 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $71,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $32,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,481. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

