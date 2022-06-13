Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 83,088 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,088 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Extreme Networks worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 318,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,956,000 after buying an additional 2,912,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

