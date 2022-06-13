Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,566 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Infinera worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Natixis grew its stake in Infinera by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 52,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,992.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.22 on Monday. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

