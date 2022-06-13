Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,703 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 187.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Onto Innovation worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 953.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 709,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 350,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,033,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 647,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,520,000 after buying an additional 112,539 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.27. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

