Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,244 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Casa Systems worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASA. TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.21 on Monday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 11,800 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,599.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 83,923 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 653,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,075.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 139,723 shares of company stock worth $576,333 over the last 90 days. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

