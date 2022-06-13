Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,244 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Casa Systems worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 94,344 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 1,577.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 379,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 83,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 653,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,075.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 569,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 139,723 shares of company stock valued at $576,333. Company insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Casa Systems stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.00. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.