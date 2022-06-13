Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 277,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,398,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 51,479 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 191,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.01 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

