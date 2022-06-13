Mather Group LLC. Invests $314,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

