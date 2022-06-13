Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,847 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 55,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.