Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 856,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 140,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,561 shares of company stock worth $5,249,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.13.

Entegris Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.