Sei Investments Co. Purchases 21,088 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Dover worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dover by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $128.41 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average of $156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

