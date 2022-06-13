Sei Investments Co. Buys 12,657 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.05.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $333.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.65 and its 200 day moving average is $369.07. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

