Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $25,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL stock opened at $337.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.69 and a 200 day moving average of $436.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.97 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,759. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

