Sei Investments Co. Has $26.23 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38,008 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE stock opened at $71.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

