Sei Investments Co. Purchases 389 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,200.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,288.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,414.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,168.31 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

