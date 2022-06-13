Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 97,100 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UL stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $61.81.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
