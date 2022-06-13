Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,492 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.99 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $246.44 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

