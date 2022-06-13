Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,552 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,044,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $246.44 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.61.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

