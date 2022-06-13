Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,075 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $28,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $98.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

