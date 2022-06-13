Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 519.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,037,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter.

XLG opened at $293.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.46. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $285.96 and a 1 year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

