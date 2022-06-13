Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,566,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $63,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $147.50 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.10.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $45,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,567 shares of company stock worth $6,096,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

