Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 13,668 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 472,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 262,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of SH stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

