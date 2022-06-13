Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,786 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 485,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 665,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

