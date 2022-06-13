DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

NYSE:DD opened at $63.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

