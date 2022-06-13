Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

