iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $276.47 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.43.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.