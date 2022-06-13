Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 4,607 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

