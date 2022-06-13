Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $99.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

