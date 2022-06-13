Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 345.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.