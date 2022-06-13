Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,109,000 after acquiring an additional 204,563 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 169.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.