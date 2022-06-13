Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $136.84 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average of $146.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

