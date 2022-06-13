10,911 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 473,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.80 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

