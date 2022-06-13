HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $477,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

