NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 22.44% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMBH opened at $21.37 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

