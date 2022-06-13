Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a market cap of $262.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

