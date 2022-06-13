Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $146.29 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.88%.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,290 shares of company stock worth $1,292,996. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

